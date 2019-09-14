Top tech IPOs outperform S&P 500

IPOs this year have been a lucrative bet despite the terrible public performance of Uber and Lyft.

An investment equally distributed across a basket of 13 venture-backed tech IPOs this year (including Slack's direct listing) would have resulted in a 67% gain , compared with a 20% YTD return for the S&P 500.

Performance since hitting the market: UBER -26% ; OTC:ZOOM +120% ; PINS +53% ; CRWD +91% ; LYFT -36% ; BYND +524% ; NET +20% ; MDLA +43% ; FSLY +82% ; PD +25% ; LVGO -12% ; REAL -15% ; WORK -6% (from reference point).

