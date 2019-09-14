Top tech IPOs outperform S&P 500

IPOs this year have been a lucrative bet despite the terrible public performance of Uber and Lyft.
An investment equally distributed across a basket of 13 venture-backed tech IPOs this year (including Slack's direct listing) would have resulted in a 67% gain, compared with a 20% YTD return for the S&P 500.
Performance since hitting the market: UBER -26%; OTC:ZOOM +120%; PINS +53%; CRWD +91%; LYFT -36%; BYND +524%; NET +20%; MDLA +43%; FSLY +82%; PD +25%; LVGO -12%; REAL -15%; WORK -6% (from reference point).
Now read: Pinterest's Stock Is Overvalued »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox