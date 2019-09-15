GM facing nationwide strike starting at midnight

The United Auto Workers has called a nationwide strike against General Motors (NYSE:GM), set to begiin at midnight tonight, in the first nationwide strike at GM in 12 years.

Shutting down North American production will cost GM ~$400M/day, says Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich., adding that "GM has enough inventory for a short strike of one or two weeks. After that it starts to get painful."

The UAW represents 46K GM autoworkers at 55 facilities in the U.S.

The strike does not include Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), whose UAW contracts were extended while the union tries to negotiate a deal with GM that would be the template for talks with the other two companies.