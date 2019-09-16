Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy protection, days after reaching a tentative deal to settle more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic.

The settlement calls for the Sackler family to hand over Purdue to a trust controlled by the states, cities and counties that have sued to recoup billions of dollars they spent battling addictions and overdoses.

Opioid maker Insys Therapeutics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 10, while reports suggest Mallinckrodt may be next.