Slowdown in China's economy deepens

Industrial output growth weakened to 4.4% in August, the weakest in 17.5 years, amid spreading pain from the trade war with the U.S. and softening domestic demand.

Retail sales and investment gauges worsened as well, reinforcing views that China is likely to cut some key interest rates this week.

Ahead of the data, Premier Li Keqiang said it would be "very difficult" for the economy to grow at 6% or more and that it faced "downward pressure."

Shanghai flat at 3,031.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, CQQQ, YINN, TDF, MCHI, CAF, EWH, KBA, YANG, GXC, TAO, CHIX, CYB, CHIQ, PGJ, CWEB, FXP, CHN