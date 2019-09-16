NY to ban sale of flavored e-cigs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking an emergency executive action to ban the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes in the state, amid a surge of vaping-related illnesses and deaths nationwide.

The ban would not include menthol and tobacco flavored products, which Cuomo said can help people wean off of regular cigarettes.

New York would become the second state in the country behind Michigan to ban the candy flavored products, which are popular with teenagers.

Related stocks: Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and privately-owned Juul (JUUL).