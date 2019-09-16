Futures retreat as crude prices surge

The Saudi oil disruption is weighing on equities just as they were getting back into rally mood, with Dow and S&P futures down 0.5% and Nasdaq futures off by 0.8% .

It would be the first decline in nine days for the DJIA, which had climbed back to within 1% from a record on Friday.

Weak industrial output data from China further hammered equity sentiment, as well as geopolitical worries.

Some U.S. officials blamed Iran for the Saudi oil attacks, with President Trump saying he was "locked and loaded" for a response "depending on verification."