Johnson sticks to Oct. 31 Brexit deadline

"Despite the Remainer attempt to crush Brexit, I am working flat out to ensure we leave on Oct. 31," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

Multiple reports suggest he will reiterate that he wants to secure a deal by Oct. 18 in his first face-to-face meeting today with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but will reject any delay after Halloween.

He's also prepared to go to court to fight against legal challenges from his opponents on the matter.

Sterling -0.5% to $1.2437.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR