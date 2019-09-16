Crude infrastructure concerns loom large

"No matter whether it takes Saudi Arabia 5 days or a lot longer to get oil back into production, there is but one rational takeaway from this weekend's drone attacks on the Kingdom’s infrastructure - that infrastructure is highly vulnerable to attack," according to analysts at Citi.

"The market needs to price in a new level of supply chain vulnerability, with the speed Saudi can come back important not just for this instance but for future disruptions as well," added JPMorgan.

For the global oil market, the 5.7M bpd Saudi halt is the single worst sudden disruption ever, surpassing the loss following the Invasion of Kuwait and Iranian Revolution.

Surging as much as 15% earlier, crude futures are now up 8.2% to $59.35/bbl.

