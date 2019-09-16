Apple in court over Irish tax bill

The world's biggest tax case hits the courtroom this week.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is battling the EU's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who in 2016 ruled that Apple's tax deals with Ireland allowed the company to pay far less than other businesses and levied a €13B tax bill on the iPhone maker.

The first hints of how the Apple case may turn out will come from a pair of rulings scheduled for Sept. 24, but a final ruling could take months and empower a potential new crackdown on internet giants.