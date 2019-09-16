WTO clears U.S. tariff request in aircraft subsidy row

The WTO has approved a U.S. request to impose tariffs on some European goods in the latest chapter of a two-way dispute over aircraft subsidies which could also lead to European reprisals, Reuters reports.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) fell 4% on the news, while shares of other key French exporters also headed south.

The final amount will depend on WTO arbitrators, and Washington must then choose from a list of goods totaling more than $20B that it has identified as potential targets, before putting tariffs into effect up to the authorized limit.