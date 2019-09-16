Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike

Energy tickers dominate pre-market gainers in the wake of surging crude oil prices following the attacks in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.
Currently, WTI October crude futures (NYSEARCA:USO) +9.5% to $60.06/bbl, Brent November futures (NYSEARCA:BNO) +10.1% to $66.29/bbl.
Among the major movers: DNR +38.5%, YUMA +32.5%, WLL +17.4%, CHK +16.3%, NBR +16.1%, SWN +12.6%, VAL +12.6%, RRC +12.5%, BTE +11.6%, MRO +10.6%, AR +10.5%, RIG +9.9%, DVN +9.9%, PTEN +9.8%, ECA +8.6%, NBL +8.6%, CXO +8.5%, MDR +8.3%, PXD +8.2%, APA +8.1%, HES +7.1%, COP +7.1%, CNQ +6.6%, NOV +6.1%, SLB +5.8%, OXY +5.3%, HAL +5.1%.
