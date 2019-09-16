Fresh EU probe on Belgian taxes

AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) is among 39 firms targeted by fresh EU investigations into Belgian tax deals after an earlier order to recoup about €800M was criticized by an EU court, Bloomberg reports.

"Integrity and ethics are at the core of what we do," the company said in a statement, noting that the tax ruling under investigation expired in 2015. "We remain committed to contributing our fair share of taxes in Belgium."

The announcement comes a day before Apple fights another tax battle with the EU at the same court, hoping it can also overturn a €13B tax bill order.