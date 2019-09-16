FDA OKs Roche chemistry workflow optimization solution

The FDA issues 510(k) clearance for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) cobas pro integrated solutions, what it says is a new generation solution in chemistry and immunochemistry designed to optimize clinical laboratory operations.

The company says it enables tests to be performed faster on less equipment while automating manual tasks, delivering results more quickly to aid in treatment decisions. Up to 2,200 tests can be run per hour with three modules working in parallel with up to 3.25 less hours of operating time per day compared to the cobas 6000.