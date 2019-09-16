Cresco Labs announces acquisition

The company will significantly boost its presence in Nevada and Arizona with a deal to purchase certain assets from Tryke Companies.

Tryke is a "vertically integrated seed-to-sale cannabis company, including six prime Reef Dispensary locations in Nevada and Arizona, expanded licensed cultivation and process capacity in Las Vegas and Phoenix and entry into the Utah market," according to the press release. It generated $70.4M in revenue and $24.6M in EBITDA last year.

Consideration is just shy of $300M. Alongside, Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) is selling 7.35M shares for C$10 each, with Canaccord leading the underwriting group.

Source: Press Release