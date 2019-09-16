Karyopharm inks royalty agreement with HCR; shares up 3% premarket

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has entered into a royalty agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners (HCR) for up to $150M to support the development and commercialization of XPOVIO (selinexor), an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export compound, for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma.

Under the terms of the agreement, Karyopharm will receive $75M at closing this month and is eligible to receive an additional $75M upon the achievement of future milestones.

HCR will receive a tiered royalty in the mid-single digits based on worldwide net revenues of XPOVIO and any other future products.

Selinexor is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.