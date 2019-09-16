Oil hit adds to need to cut rates - Trump

The president has a case of the Mondays. Continuing with a very busy Twitter session touching on many subjects, Trump moves on to interest rates.
"Federal Reserve not watching," he asks, noting a big drop on producer prices in China, and a strong dollar. "Jay Powell & the Fed don't have a clue."
On top of all this, the "oil hit" adds to the need for a "Big Interest Rate Drop."
The Fed meets this week, and announces its rate decision on Wednesday afternoon.
Now read: Futures retreat as oil prices surge »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox