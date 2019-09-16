Facebook meeting with Fed, other central banks to discuss libra - FT

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is meeting with central bank officials from 26 countries, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, to answer questions about the company's planned libra digital currency, Financial Times reports.

A European Central Bank spokesperson confirms to CNBC that a meeting on stable cryptocurrencies is taking place in Basel, Switzerland, but does not confirm any of the attendees; the company is not commenting.

The libra coin is aimed at making it easier to transfer money around the world, but FB's plans have faced much criticism from global regulators and lawmakers.