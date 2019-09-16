Ryman Hospitality Properties prices $500M of senior notes due 2027
Sep. 16, 2019 8:06 AM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)RHPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- RHP Hotel Properties, LP and RHP Finance Corporation, an indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) has priced the private placement of $500M of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2027.
- Closing date is September 19.
- Net proceeds are expected to be ~$493M and it will be used to fund the concurrent cash tender offer for any and all of the $350M outstanding 2021 Notes, to redeem any of the 2021 Notes that remain outstanding thereafter including the payment of all premiums, accrued interest and costs and expenses in connection with the tender offer and redemption of the 2021 Notes, after the expiration of the cash tender offer, and to repay all or a portion of the amounts outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.