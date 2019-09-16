Karyopharm sells selinexor royalties for up to $150M; shares up 3% premarket

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) inks an agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners (HCR) to sell XPOVIO (selinexor) royalties for $75M upfront plus another $75M contingent on the the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones.

In exchange, HCR will receive a tiered mid-single-digit royalty on global sales of XPOVIO and any future products.

Karyopharm believes that the $75M payment, in addition its current level of quick assets, should be sufficient to fund operations into mid-2021.

The FDA approved XPOVIO in July for adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least four prior lines of treatment. Its application in Europe is currently under review with a decision expected in Q1 2020. It is in late-stage development for MM patients who have had one-to-three prior lines of therapy and patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.