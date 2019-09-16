Stifel cuts view on Aurora Cannabis to Sell in premarket analyst action

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (63% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) upgraded to Neutral with a $45 (23% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 1% premarket.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) downgraded to Sell with a C$5 (36% downside risk) at Stifel citing "less robust in-market performance" and challenges with "positioning for the larger global opportunity." Analyst Andrew Carter also believes financing will be more difficult considering negative investor sentiment towards the sector. Shares down 5% premarket.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) downgraded to Hold with a $3 (3% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.