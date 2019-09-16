Central Garden & Pet appoints Timothy Cofer as CEO

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has appointed Timothy Cofer as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 14, succeeding George Roeth who will retire from his management and Board positions at the end of the Company’s fiscal year on September 28.

Mr. Cofer will also join the Company’s Board of Directors.

Most recently, Mr. Cofer is serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at Mondelēz International.

The Company also announced that its Founder and Former CEO, Bill Brown, has been re-appointed Chairman of its Board of Directors, succeeding Brooks M. Pennington III, who will remain on the Board.