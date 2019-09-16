HSBC sees over 30% upside for Lyft, Uber

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) were upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC, but their price targets were cut – to $62 from $67 for Lyft, and to $44 from $49 for Uber.

"We think regulatory concerns are priced in, whilst we continue to see a lot of optionality around product improvements for both Uber and Lyft," according to the firm.

Despite risks, HSBC said that both "ride-sharing and food delivery can be profitable at scale."