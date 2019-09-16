JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) -1.3% pre-market as Buckingham Research downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $122 price target.

"With JPM currently generating an ROTCE at or above its targeted range, by definition there seems to be less room for improvement, and why we believe the stock is likely to lag less expensive peers with greater 'self help' drivers," in contrast to Buy-rated Citigroup (NYSE:C), Buckingham analyst James Mitchell writes.

The firm still views JPM as attractive for long-term holders "given its above average growth prospects, increasing 'scalability' (and operating leverage) via technology, and not overly expensive valuation on an absolute basis."

Separately, the Department of Justice has charged two current precious metals traders and one former trader for their alleged participation in a racketeering conspiracy over eight years.

JPM reportedly had placed the two current traders on leave last week.