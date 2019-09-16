Arrowhead up 5% premarket on encouraging data on dyslipidemia candidates

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is up 5% premarket in response to its announcement of positive preliminary Phase 1 data on candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3. The results were presented the Global Summit on Cardiology and Heart Diseases in Dubai.

After a single 100 mg dose of ARO-APOC3 in healthy volunteers, mean maximal reductions in plasma triglycerides and APOC3 protein (plays a key role in triglyceride metabolism) were 63% and 94%, respectively, with no serious/severe adverse events.

After a single 200 mg dose of ARO-ANG3 in healthy volunteers, mean maximal reductions in plasma triglycerides and ANGPTL3 protein (also plays a key role in triglyceride metabolism) were 66% and 79%, respectively, with no treatment-related serious/severe adverse events.

Development is ongoing.