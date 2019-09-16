ReneSola surges on Q2 revenue beat, potential new investment

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) +18.8% pre-market following Q2 results, as revenue and gross margin exceeded the one-analyst estimate, and the company announced a potential $11M investment from a Shah Capital fund.

SOL and Shah Capital Opportunity Fund say they reached a tentative deal for the purchase of 100M SOL shares at price equivalent to $1.10/ADR, a 3.8% premium to Friday's close, which the company says will allow it to expand project development.

SOL says it still targets 2019 project revenue of $150M-$170M on gross margin of 20%-25%.