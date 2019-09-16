HP -1.5% as UBS cuts on tough going ahead

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is 1.5% lower premarket following a cut to Neutral at UBS, from Buy, ahead of a "tough year" for PCs and printer supplies.

"We do not see printer supplies growing for the next 18 months," analyst John Roy says, adding "good times" look to be over in the PC area.

Macro uncertainty isn't adding any clarity to the picture, either.

He's cut his price target to $20 from $26, now implying 4.8% upside.

Roy joins decidedly lukewarm sentiment: Sell-side analysts rate HPQ a Hold on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, while it has a Quant rating of Neutral.