On the Move | Energy 

Energy sector dominates premarket gainers

|About: Yuma Energy, Inc. (YUMA)|By:, SA News Editor

Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) +91% as Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) +83% on Lundbeck bid.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) +61% on being acquired by Energy Transfer in $5B.

New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) +60%.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +26%.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) +26%.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +25% as Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +25% as Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) +23%.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +20%.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +19%.

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) +17%.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) +17%.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) +18%.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) +17%.

SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) +17%.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +17%.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) +18%.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) +16% on Q2 results.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) +16%.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +16% as Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) +15%.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +14%.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +14%.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) +14%.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) +14%.

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) +15%.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox