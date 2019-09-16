Energy sector dominates premarket gainers

Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) +91% as Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike.
Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) +83% on Lundbeck bid.
SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) +61% on being acquired by Energy Transfer in $5B.
New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) +60%.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +26%.
Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) +26%.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +25% as Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike.
Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +25% as Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike.
Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) +23%.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +20%.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +19%.
Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) +17%.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) +17%.
Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) +18%.
Unit (NYSE:UNT) +17%.
SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) +17%.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +17%.
Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) +18%.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) +16% on Q2 results.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) +16%.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +16% as Oil and gas names up big after Saudi strike.
Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) +15%.
Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +14%.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +14%.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) +14%.
U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) +14%.
Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) +15%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox