Akcea ATTR candidate shows positive action in early-stage study

Topline results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) affiliate Akcea Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKCA) AKCEA-TTR-Lrx in healthy volunteers showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of American Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia.

Patients receiving monthly 45 mg injections showed an average reduction in serum transthyretin (TTR) levels of 86% at week 13. Average reductions were 94% in those receiving 90 mg per month and 86% at week 4 in those receiving a single 120 mg injection.

The safety profile was favorable.

Phase 3 development should start later this year.

AKCEA-TTR-Lrx is being developed to treat both hereditary and wild type forms of TTR amyloidosis.