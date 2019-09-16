Iridium +5.5% on seven-year Defense contract

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is up 5.5% premarket after drawing a $738.5M contract from the Defense Dept.

The seven-year fixed-price contract through the Air Force Space command is to provide unlimited satellite services from its Low Earth Orbit constellation.

That includes unlimited global secure and unsecure voice, paging, fax, Short Burst Data, Iridium Burst, RUDICS and DCTS services.

During the previous contract period, DoD subscribers grew from about 51,000 to more than 125,000.

Meanwhile, Iridium has affirmed its full-year outlook for service revenue growth and OEBITDA.