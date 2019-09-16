Timken to acquire BEKA Lubrication for $165M

Timken (TKR -0.2% ) agrees to acquire BEKA Lubrication, supplier of automatic lubrication systems, for ~$165M

BEKA serves various industrial sectors including wind, food and beverage, rail, on- and off-highway and other process industries.

For 2019, BEKA is expected to generate sales of ~135M.

The company says that the acquisition increases its geographic scale and market coverage in Europe and Asia and will create new opportunities to serve wind and other industrial end markets more fully.

The transaction is expected to close during Q4 and Timken expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in 2020.