Wave's suvodirsen Fast Track'd for DMD; shares up 7%

The FDA designates Wave Life Sciences' (WVE +6.5% ) Orphan Drug-tagged suvodirsen for Fast Track review for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients amenable to exon 51 skipping (~13% of DMD cases).

Interim biopsy data from an open-label extension study should be available in Q4. A Phase 2/3 study, DYSTANCE 51, should have just started. If all goes well, the company will file its U.S. marketing application in H2 2020.

The company describes suvodirsen as a "stereopure" antisense oligonucleotide, meaning that molecules that have less therapeutic effect have been eliminated, improving both the clinical benefit and safety profile.