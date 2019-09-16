Square -1.5% as Evercore cuts again

Square (NYSE:SQ) is 1.5% lower out of today's open after another drop in estimates at Evercore, the firm's second cut in about six weeks.

Evercore trimmed estimates and reiterated its Underperform rating, slimming its price target to $50 from $64 (now implying 13% further downside).

Square is heading into a new investment cycle in sales and marketing to sellers, analyst Rayna Kumar writes, pointing to the fact that its competitive advantage in brand recognition is slipping. The company's "cohort payback period could increase in the near term," Kumar writes, and GPV growth might not improve until the second half of 2020.

The company's likely to keep focusing on growing revenue at the expense of margin expansion, Kumar says.

Sell-side analysts rate SQ a Hold on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.