Acorn International +2.7% post Q2 results

Acorn International (ATV +2.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 38.8% Y/Y to $8.7M, due to an increase in e-commerce sales of Babaka branded products as well as other products.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 60 bps to 71.8%, the increase was due to a higher proportion of sales from Babaka branded products.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.1M compared to net loss of $25.1M a year ago.

Q2 Total operating expenses were $6.7M up 35% Y/Y, increase was due to an increase in S&M expenses to support e-commerce sales.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $11.6M as of June 30, 2019.

“Looking ahead, Acorn will continue to focus on building brands and growing e-commerce, particularly Babaka branded products and Acorn Fresh.” said Mr. Jacob A. Fisch, CEO and President.

