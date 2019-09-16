Stock market edges lower as oil prices spike

U.S. stocks follow European markets with modest losses following the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities that has sent oil prices soaring; S&P and Nasdaq both -0.2% , Dow -0.3% .

WTI crude oil +9.8% to $60.25/bbl as Saudi Aramco strives to restore a third of its lost production today, but it could take months to resume normal output, and OPEC and Russia reportedly will hold off on raising production.

Energy companies are jumping at the open while transportation stocks show early weakness, but on the whole, the broader market's response is restrained.

European bourses trade lower, with France's CAC -0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is closed on a holiday, while China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In the U.S., the energy group ( +3.4% ) is far out in front on the S&P sector leaderboard, while consumer discretionary ( -0.8% ) and financials ( -0.8% ) are early laggards.