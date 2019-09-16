Vaalco Energy plans London listing

Vaalco Energy (EGY +8.2% ) says it will seek a listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, to complement its existing listing on the NYSE.

"The London Listing makes strong strategic sense in terms of obtaining a dual-listing on another leading international exchange with a sophisticated understanding of investment propositions and assets within Vaalco's West Africa focus," the company says.

EGY also says it has started its 2019-20 drilling campaign and spud the Etame 9P appraisal wellbore at the Etame field offshore Gabon.

EGY expects drilling of the Etame 9P appraisal wellbore will take four weeks, after which it will begin drilling the Etame 9H development well targeting the Gamba reservoir.