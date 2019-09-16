Anavex 2-73 shows encouraging action in mid-stage Rett study; shares up 2%

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL +2.4% ) announces preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with a rare non-inherited neurological disorder called Rett syndrome. Detailed results will be presented at the Annual Rett Syndrome Conference in Finland, September 27-28.

Data on six patients showed improvements from baseline to week 7 in two efficacy metrics: Rett Syndrome Behavior Questionnaire (RSBQ) and Clinical Global Impression-Improvement (CGI-I).

Plasma levels of a biomarker called glutamate (an excitatory neurotransmitter that damages nerve cells at high concentrations) decreased significantly at week 7 as well. Elevated glutamate is characteristic in Rett sufferers.

The study should wind up by year-end.

Another Phase 2 in Rett is ongoing with an estimated completion date in July 2020.