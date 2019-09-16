Amazon Prime Video to launch on Altice One

Altice USA (ATUS +1.3% ) and Amazon.com (AMZN -1.4% ) have announced the launch of Amazon Prime Video on the Altice One platform.

That brings the Amazon offerings into the home hub platform for Optimum and Suddenlink customers countrywide.

It will be available alongside customers' live, on demand and streaming services included with Altice One, including via the Altice One voice-activated remote.

The Altice One platform combines 4K video, high-speed broadband, Wi-Fi and voice capabilities into one interface featuring advanced search through a Bluetooth voice remote.

The service will be available on Altice One in coming months.