Raytheon anticipates counter-UAS system boom

Raytheon (RTN +2.2% ) is expecting a boom in international sales of its Howler system, which includes a Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, a command-and-control system, and a Coyote unmanned aircraft system designed to take out enemy drones.

"We have experienced quite a bit of interest from our international friends, partners and allies," Raytheon's James McGovern told Defense News.

In the meantime, the company is soon expecting congressional notification for a sale to its first foreign country. Raytheon expects to see roughly 15 more countries issue letters of request for the Howler system to include Block II Coyote rapidly following the first congressional notification.