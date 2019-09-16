Exxon, Hess make new oil strike offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.4% ) says it made another oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, adding to the previously announced Stabroek estimated recoverable resource of more than 6M boe.

The discovery made by XOM and partner Hess (HES +8.4% ) is the 14th offshore Guyana discovery announced within a few years; the new find is at the Tripletail-1 well in the Turbot area.

Elsewhere on the Stabroek Block, XOM says the Stena Carron drillship currently is drilling the Ranger-2 well and upon completion will conduct a well test at Yellowtail-1, the Noble Bob Douglas is completing development drilling operations for the Liza Phase 1 project, and a fourth drillship, the Noble Don Taylor, will be added in October.