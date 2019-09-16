BioCardia CardiAMP study to continue as planned

Based on the recommendation from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board, the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating BioCardia's (OTCQB:BCDA -6.3% ) CardiAMP cell therapy for the treatment of heart failure will continue as planned after no safety signals were reported.

The primary endpoint of the 260-subject study is Six Minute Walk distance at month 12. The estimated primary completion date is June 2020.

The drop in price may not mean much since it is on turnover of only 920 shares. Average daily volume is only ~6K shares.