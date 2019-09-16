HeadHunter Group +2.7% post Q2 reults

HeadHunter Group (HHR +2.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 25.7% Y/Y to ₽1.9B.

Russia segment revenue was ₽1.8B (+24.7% Y/Y), driven by the increase in the number of paying customers in Small and Medium Accounts by 37.7% to 140,147 paying customers and the increase in the ARPC in Key Accounts in Moscow and St. Petersburg by 17.3%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 390 bps to 52% & adj. net income margin increased 230 bps to 31.1%.

Net working capital remained flat as compared to December 31, 2018.

Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA ratio declined from 1.3x to 0.9x mainly due to the increase in Adj. EBITDA.

2019 Outlook: Revenue to grow 27%-30% Y/Y and Adj. EBITDA margin to grow 48%-50% Y/Y.

