Defense stocks go green on Gulf tensions

Weekend drone strikes on the heart of the Saudi oil industry is boosting names in the defense sector as the attack raises expectations of renewed conflict in the Persian Gulf.
Some U.S. officials blamed Iran for the strikes on Aramco's facilities, with President Trump saying he was "locked and loaded" for a response "depending on verification."
In early trade: LMT +1.2%; HII +1.6%; NOC +1.2%; ITT +1.2%; TXT +1.3%; LHX +1.2%; RTN +2.6%; AVAV +2%; KTOS +3.8%; MRCY +2.2%; AJRD +2.7%.
