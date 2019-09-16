More on Petra Diamonds FY results

Petra Diamonds shares (OTC:PDMDF) reports FY net loss of $258.1M, compared to $203.1M loss in 2018, amid challenging market conditions.

The company said the loss reflected an impairment charge of $246.6M triggered by lower diamond price assumptions.

Revenue was 6% to $463.6M, with diamond prices realized by Petra down ~ 5% in line with the wider market.

Number of carats sold decreased 2% to 3,736,847 carats

Production of 3.87 Mcts was largely flat Y/Y, with higher than expected production at Cullinan and Williamson offset by lower than expected production at Finsch.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 22% to $153M, with margin compressing ~600bps to 33%.

