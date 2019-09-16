Amazon changed search to put profit first - WSJ

Amazon.com (AMZN -2.1% ) changed its search algorithm in a way that boosted its own products over rivals, The Wall Street Journal says, overcoming internal objections to do so.

Late last year the company adjusted its algorithm from showing the most relevant or best-selling results to boost items that were more profitable for the company, according to the report.

That's the outcome of a yearslong battle between Amazon's Seattle retail execs and the search engineering team in Silicon Valley -- which raised objections over adding profit factors into the algorithm, it says.

The report comes amid a high-stakes probe in the U.S. and Europe of the company's market power as both a marketplace operator and a seller of Amazon-branded products.