Kinross Gold to proceed with slimmed-down $150M Tasiast expansion

Kinross Gold (KGC +3.9% ) unveils plans to incrementally expand the throughput capacity at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania to 24K mt/day.

Based on the results of the "Tasiast 24K" feasibility study, KGC plans to spend $150M to increase production, reduce costs and generate significant cash flow and attractive returns from the mine.

KGC says the project aims for a continuous improvement approach to increasing throughput, which is expected to ramp up to 21K mt/day by year-end 2021 and then to 24K mt/day by mid-2023, with life of mine expected to gain four years to 2033.

The new project envisions a significantly lower capital cost than the original 30K mt/day Phase 2 expansion plan, which contemplated installing additional mill throughput of 18K mt/day to the Phase 1 project's 12K mt/day capacity with a $590M total capital outlay.