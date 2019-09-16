B2Gold increases its stake in Colombian JV with AngloGold Ashanti

Sep. 16, 2019 11:07 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), AUBTG, AUBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • B2Gold (BTG +3.2%has signed a deal with partner AngloGold Ashanti (AU +3.2%) that will allow BTG to increase its stake in the Gramalote project in Colombia to 50% and become its manager.
  • B2Gold will fund investment and exploration at Gramalote next year to the value of $13.9M and will assume management of the project in January 2020.
  • Both the company have also agreed on up to $40M budget for the feasibility study on the Gramalote Project, with plans to complete the study by end of 2020
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.