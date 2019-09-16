B2Gold increases its stake in Colombian JV with AngloGold Ashanti
Sep. 16, 2019 11:07 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), AUBTG, AUBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- B2Gold (BTG +3.2%) has signed a deal with partner AngloGold Ashanti (AU +3.2%) that will allow BTG to increase its stake in the Gramalote project in Colombia to 50% and become its manager.
- B2Gold will fund investment and exploration at Gramalote next year to the value of $13.9M and will assume management of the project in January 2020.
- Both the company have also agreed on up to $40M budget for the feasibility study on the Gramalote Project, with plans to complete the study by end of 2020