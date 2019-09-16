Goldman's chief risk officer exiting - WSJ

Adding to a paring in the executive ranks at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Chief Risk Officer Robin Vince plans to soon step away.

"The last thing I want to do is be in anybody's way," said trading division co-head Martin Chavez, announcing his retirement last week.

Also mulling exits are technology division exec Elisha Wiesel and research operation head Steven Strongin.

According to a WSJ article earlier this month, up to 15% of the bank's partners could leave this year - way higher than typical turnover, and with fewer rising to take their place.

All of this is coming under the leadership of new CEO David Solomon, who reportedly sees his firm as being a bit top-heavy.