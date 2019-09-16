SITO Mobile acquires Mediajel in all-stock transaction

SITO Mobile (SITO -5.3% ) agrees to acquire MediaJel, Inc., a leading provider of advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry.

SITO will acquire 100% of the equity interests of MediaJel. The holders of capital stock of MediaJel will receive an aggregate of 20,000,000 shares of SITO common stock, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The current shareholders of MediaJel and current shareholders of SITO are expected to hold ~44% and 56% of the issued and outstanding shares of the SITO following the closing of the transaction.

Transaction is expected to closes in the fourth quarter of 2019 or first quarter of 2020.