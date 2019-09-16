Newmont Goldcorp closes senior notes offering of $700M at 2.8%

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -0.1% ) has received aggregate net proceeds of ~$690M, upon the closing of its registered public offering of $700M principal amount of 2.8% Senior Notes due 2029.

“The lower-cost capital we raised will be used to pay down the outstanding notes coming due on October 1st while adding liquidity to our already strong balance sheet.” said Tom Palmer, President.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for repayment of outstanding 5.125% senior notes due October 1, 2019 and any remaining portion for general corporate purposes.