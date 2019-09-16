BlackBerry launches world tour of solutions in Tokyo

BlackBerry (BB +3.6% ) has given an official kickoff to BlackBerry World Tour 2019, where it's taking its latest enterprise security innovations on the road.

The tour started in Tokyo before proceeding to London on Oct. 1. Events follow that in The Hague, Ottawa, New York, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Frankfurt, Singapore and Sydney.

A mix of keynotes, demos, live hacking, networking sessions and partner and customer days will give customers a close look at latest offerings in endpoint management, endpoint protection, secure communication and embedded software solutions.